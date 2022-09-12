King Charles given keys to city of Edinburgh during traditional ceremony

King Charles III has been given the ceremonial keys to the city of Edinburgh.

The traditional Ceremony of the Keys takes place in the Scottish capital every year, usually at the start of the Queen’s summer holiday in July.

When Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrived in Edinburgh on Monday (12 September) they were presented keys to the city by the Lord Provost for the first time.

The symbolic gesture took place at Holyrood Palace, where the Queen has been lying in rest, following her death at Balmoral last week.

