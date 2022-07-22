Egyptian mummy’s head discovered in Kent attic undergoes CT scan

A decapitated Egyptian mummy’s head that was discovered in an attic in Kent has undergone a CT scan to discover its history.

The head is at least 2,000 years old and is thought to have been brought to the UK from Egypt as a souvenir in the early 19th century.

Scans carried out by Canterbury Christ Church University suggested that the head was from an adult female and the brain had been removed.

A team is hoping to recreate the mummy’s face from the scans.

