Emily Maitlis has claimed Prince Andrew “tried to remember rehearsed lines” during his notorious Newsnight interview.

The Duke of York sat down with the seasoned interviewer in 2019 to explain why he continued to associate with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein after he had pleaded guilty to trafficking minors.

He also addressed allegations that he slept with the then-underaged alleged human trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, who launched a lawsuit against him.

The case was ultimately settled out of court in 2022 for a significant sum, despite Andrew’s insistence that he has never even met his accuser and insistence of no wrongdoing upon settlement.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (18 September), the former BBC presenter was asked if she thought Andrew had lied during the interview.

