Watch: George Galloway slams Labour, Tories and Budget in Commons return

George Galloway hit out at Labour and the Conservatives in his first House of Commons speech on returning to parliament, claiming most people “feel a wish for a plague on both their houses”.

The leader of the Workers Party of Britain criticised the chancellor’s Budget as an “absolute nothing burger” which would not help Rochdale, the town he now represents.

In his first Commons outing since he swore the oath of allegiance to the King and took his seat, Mr Galloway also paid tribute to his Labour predecessor Sir Tony Lloyd, whose death from cancer triggered the by-election which led to his victory.