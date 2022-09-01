Archaeologists discover fossilised tusk of ancient elephant in Israel

Archaeologists have discovered a fossilised tusk of an ancient elephant in southern Israel.

Measuring 2.5m, the tusk came from a straight-tusked elephant (Palaeoloxodon antiquus) thought to be approximately half a million years old

“This is the largest complete fossil tusk ever found at a prehistoric site in Israel or the Near East,” excavation director prehistorian Avi Levy said.

The tusk is due to be displayed in Jerusalem’s National Campus for the Archaeology of Israel once the conservation process is finished.

