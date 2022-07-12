Firefighters in Northern Ireland said that they received over 200 calls on Monday (11 July) as bonfires were lit in loyalist areas to celebrate Eleventh Night.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said that 203 emergency calls were made.

Eleventh Night is celebrated to mark the battle of the Boyne in 1690, in which the Protestant King William of Orange defeated the Catholic King James II.

The fires are lit ahead of the Twelfth of July, which is the main date in the Protestant loyal order parading season.

