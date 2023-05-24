Elon Musk claims governments could create ‘drone wars’ with AI developments

Elon Musk has revealed that he predicts artificial intelligence (AI) will be used by governments to create "drone wars" across the world.

Speaking at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council Summit via video link on Tuesday (23 May), the billionaire owner of Tesla, Space X and Twitter warned that the first government uses of the technology could be "weapons technology."

"Future wars between advanced countries, or at least countries that have significant drone capability, will be very much the drone wars," Musk said.

