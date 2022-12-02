Elon Musk expects Neuralink brain implant to begin human trials within six months

Elon Musk says he is expecting his Neuralink brain implant to go into the human trial phase within the next six months.

The billionaire reportedly made the claim during his Show and Tell Fall 2022 event where he showed off the technology.

Monkeys fixed with the chips appeared to demonstrate the ability to "telepathically" communicate, ordering themselves snacks.

Musk says his brain implants could help disabled patients to move and communicate again.

Neuralink does not yet have approval from the FDA to sell the device in the US.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.