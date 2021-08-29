Video footage shows Elon Musk flying over 'Starbase' with a crew of jets for SpaceX's first all-civilian mission at Boca Chica Beach, Texas, on Saturday afternoon.

The SpaceX founder shared a video to Twitter of himself flying side-by-side to L39 and Alpha jets with them flying above the Starbase rocket factory where SpaceX is developing Starship, its next-generation launch vehicle.

The 4 aircrafts contained the crew of SpaceX’s upcoming Inspiration4 mission along with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

The flyover gave the crew and the CEO a great look at the facilities SpaceX has for building Starship rockets.