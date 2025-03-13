Just Stop Oil target Elon Musk by pouring orange gunge over Tesla robot

Just Stop Oil protesters poured orange powdered paint over a robot at a Tesla shop in west London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Retired teacher Catherine Rennie Nash, 74, and former tax adviser Nigel Fleming, 63, climbed onto a podium display in the store in Shepherd’s Bush on Wednesday morning.

They tipped paint over the robot and unfurled a Just Stop Oil banner, in what they said was a protest against the company's owner Elon Musk and billionaires “jeopardising climate science” and threatening democracy.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Two people have been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage after police were called to a shopping centre in Ariel Way, Shepherd’s Bush, at 10am on Wednesday March 12.

“A 63-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman allegedly sprayed the front of a shop with what is believed to be powdered paint.”