Elon Musk livestreamed a visit to the US-Mexico border on X, where he met with local politicians and law enforcement to obtain what he claimed was an “unfiltered” view of the situation.

“Went to the Eagle Pass border crossing to see what’s really going on,” the world’s richest man wrote, captioning the stream, which has been watched 45 million times.

Dressed in a black T-shirt, a cowboy hat and aviator-style sunglasses, Mr Musk urged a two-pronged approach to overhauling US immigration laws in a video-selfie.

He spoke to Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales during his trip on Thursday 28 September.