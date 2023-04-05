How to turn off government emergency alerts if you’re a victim of domestic abuse

The government’s new emergency alerts system will be tested on phones across the UK on Sunday 23 April.

While the alerts are designed to warn of a danger to life nearby, they could also create a risk to people experiencing domestic abuse, who for their safety have a secret or secondary mobile phone.

Alerts will play a sound even if the phone is on silent and the device will not be useable until the notification is acknowledged.

Due to the potential risks, domestic violence charity Refuge has shared a video with instructions on how to turn off the emergency alerts on both Androids and iPhones.

The national domestic abuse helpline can offer support on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Women’s Aid website. For those in the US, the domestic violence hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org.