French President Emmanuel Macron met with local people in Denain, northern France, on Monday (11 April), after the first round of the presidential election.

Macron's rival, Marine Le Pen, won more than 41% of the vote in Denain, compared to his 14%.

Denain locals expressed their dissatisfaction at Macron's proposed reforms to pensions, including raising the age of retirement from 62 to 65.

An Ipsos exit poll on Sunday (10 April) showed that Macron led the first round of voting with 27% of votes to Le Pen's 23%.