A critically endangered lemur species never before seen in Europe has gone on display at Germany’s Cologne Zoo.

Ziggy and Justa are coquerel sifakas, delicate leaf-eaters from Madagascar that require expert care. They are also known as “dancing” lemurs because of the way they move with their arms up.

The lemurs came to Germany from the US, becoming the first of their kind – along with another pair sent to Chester Zoo – to ever set foot on the continent. The zoos’ goal is to create a safety-net population to help prevent their extinction.

Coquerel sifakas are threatened by habitat destruction and hunting.