Grant Shapps grilled by Martin Lewis over government plans for energy bill hike

Grant Shapps was grilled by Martin Lewis on his show over the government’s plans to hike up energy bills in April.

He was asked about the 20 per cent rise expected next month during an appearance on The Martin Lewis Money Show.

The energy secretary praised the MoneySavingExpert founder for his efforts in explaining the complex system to the public.

Shapps said the chancellor’s next budget announcement will reveal all - staying tight-lipped.

“Let me give you the answer,” Lewis says in response, before declaring his prediction that they won’t hike the rate.

