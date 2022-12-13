Scientists in the United States have announced that they have achieved a major breakthrough in nuclear fusion energy in a $3.5bn (£2.85bn) experiment.

In an historic step towards the promise of “near-limitless” clean energy, the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) in California used lasers to achieve a “net energy gain”, producing more energy in a fusion reaction than was used to drive it.

Nuclear fusion imitates the natural reactions that occur in the Sun.

The breakthrough “enables the next steps toward clean fusion energy for the future,” LLNL said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.