Extinction Rebellion target private jets at Luton airport in Valentine’s Day protest

Extinction Rebellion protesters blocked the private jet entrance at Luton airport on Tuesday morning, in a Valentine’s Day protest.

The group parked a boat in front of the gates to the private terminal, with some activists attaching themselves to it.

Dubbed “love in action”, XR’s protest urged the government to ban private jets and “make wealthy polluters pay” on a day that private flights are used for supposedly romantic Valentine’s Day dates.

A banner held by some demonstrators claimed that one per cent of the global population produces more than 50 per cent of total aviation emissions.

