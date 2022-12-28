Heavy rainfall hit the ancient desert city of Petra in Jordan on Monday (December 26) causing severe flooding in the area.

Tourists were evacuated from the site as water filled the gorge, turning it into a fast-flowing river.

Water from nearby mountains in Jordan gushed into the iconic city, which has been standing for 2,000 years.

Mahmoud Refaat filmed the moment he was evacuated from the World Heritage Site in a vehicle travelling at speed through the floodwaters.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.