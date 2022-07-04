Just Stop Oil protester clashes with Ed Balls over what ‘genocide’ means on GMB

A spokesperson from Just Stop Oil clashed with Ed Balls over the dangerous incident that saw protesters storm the Silverstone track during Sunday’s British GP.

James Skeet also got into a fiery debate over the definition of “genocide” as he defended the group’s behaviour.

Balls, co-chair of the UK Holocaust Memorial Foundation, questioned the use of the term in an environmental context.

“I know what the word genocide means, and the one thing you can’t claim is that investing in North Sea oil is genocide, that undermines your case,” he said.

