New CCTV shows missing sex offender Hadush Kebatu inside library as manhunt continues

New CCTV shows missing sex offender Hadush Kebatu inside a library as the manhunt for him continues.

The Ethiopian national was jailed for 12 months in September for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl and was wrongly freed from HMP Chelmsford on Friday morning instead of being sent to an immigration detention centre.

The Metropolitan Police, which is leading the manhunt, said Kebatu was last seen in Hackney, east London, just before 8pm on Friday.

It issued CCTV of him in a library in the borough’s Dalston Square two hours earlier, at 6pm, carrying his belongings in a “distinctive white bag with pictures of avocados on it” and still wearing his prison-issue grey tracksuit top and bottoms.