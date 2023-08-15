This is the moment people got stuck on a ride following the collapse of a mobile pool and diving platforms at Germany’s biggest theme park.

Several people were injured in the accident on Monday at Europa-Park in Rust.

The park said a mobile pool cracked and diving platforms attached to it from which acrobats jump collapsed during a show on Monday afternoon.

Water from the pool flowed into a water ride attraction called Atlantica SuperSplash.

Police said that five performers and two visitors were injured and that three of the performers were taken to a hospital for checks.