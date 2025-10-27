Excavators enter Gaza as Egypt and Red Cross widen search for bodies of hostages

Egyptian excavators and heavy machinery have entered Gaza as they join the Red Cross in widening their search for the bodies of Israeli hostages, with Hamas expected to return all remains under the US-brokered ceasefire.

Hamas' chief in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya, said the group started searching new areas for bodies of the remaining 13 hostages on Sunday (26 October).

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu allowed the team beyond the "yellow line", demarcating the Israeli military’s pullback in the Gaza Strip.

Children watched on as the equipment clawed through sand near badly damaged buildings in the southern city of Khan Younis.