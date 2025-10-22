JD Vance has said monitoring the ceasefire in Gaza is not like monitoring a toddler, as he met with Israeli president Benjamin Netanyahu.

The vice president and Mr Netanyahu spoke to the media during Mr Vance’s visit to Israel on Tuesday (22 October).

Vance told reporters: “This entire ceasefire process to get some of the critical infrastructure of the ground, it is not easy, I never said it was easy, but what I am is optimistic that the ceasefire is going to hold and that we can build an entire better future in the Middle East.

“That requires some work, its not about monitoring in the sense of you monitor a toddler.”