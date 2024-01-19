Woman sets off explosion outside flat in revenge attack on ex-partner

A women has been jailed for six years after she set off an explosion outside her ex-partner’s flat in a revenge attack.

The footage from Northampton Police on 21 December 2022, shows Lauren Marie Talbot, 39, lighting a bottle of butane gas and trying to post it through a letter box.

She then leaves the burning bottle outside his front door and caused an explosion which blew two doors open, and caused structural damage to the building.

Evidence suggests Talbot believed her ex-partner would be in at the time, although fortunately for him he was not.

Talbot was caught a short time later and charged with arson with intent to endanger life, pleading guilty in September last year at Northampton Crown Court.