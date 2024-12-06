Nigel Farage brands Alastair Campbell ‘worst loser in history’ in Brexit clash

Nigel Farage described Alastair Campbell as the “worst loser in history” while the pair clashed over the impact of Brexit on Thursday’s (5 December) episode of Question Time.

The former director of communications for Tony Blair explained that he was disappointed that Keir Starmer did not mention Brexit when setting out his government’s “plan for change” in a speech, which the Reform UK leader reacted to by declaring: “Oh dear.”

Mr Farage and Mr Campbell then called each other the “worst loser” and “worst winner” respectively as they disagreed on how leaving the European Union has affected the United Kingdom.