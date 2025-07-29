Fox News host Charlie Hurt suggested children can be employed on farms to make up for the shortage in labor created by Donald Trump’s deportations of migrants.

Co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend, Rachel Campos-Duffy, was discussing whether the government should be doing more to subsidize farming after she took Hurt and Charlie Kirk to a blueberry farm.

Hurt suggested a shortfall in farm labor created by ICE raids could be filled by kids doing summer jobs. He reminisced about picking tobacco in his youth and suggested children could pick fruit as summer jobs.

In June, Trump acknowledged that his ICE raids were causing shortages in the farming and hospitality industries and pledged to created exemptions. But he has subsequently backtracked after outrage from his supporters and has vowed to keep deporting as many people as possible.