Trump could have been struck by shrapnel instead of bullet, says FBI director

FBI director Christopher Wray cast doubt on whether Donald Trump was hit by a bullet during the attempted assassination at the Butler rally in Pennsylvania on 13 July.

Mr Wray was updating Congress about the assassination attempt on Trump on Wednesday (24 July) when he made the statement.

Mr Wray said: “With respect to former President Trump, there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear.

“I don't know right now whether that bullet, in addition to causing the grazing, could have landed somewhere else.”

Mr Wray was addressing security failures that allowed gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks to open fire, killing firefighter Corey Comperatore and injuring two others including Trump.