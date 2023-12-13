Ferrari worth £200,000 wrecked after busy intersection crash

A Ferrari worth £200,000 was written off after a devastating crash at a busy intersection in China.

Footage shows the 2019 Ferrari F8 Tributo speeding at a red light when it collides with a white vehicle in the Sichuan province on 9 December.

A closeup recorded by an eyewitness shows the damaged Ferrari, with the front end completely destroyed.

The white vehicle has a large dent in its side, while a man, reportedly its owner, sits on the asphalt with an injured leg.

The driver of the Ferrari was reportedly unharmed.