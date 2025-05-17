Bicester gave a guard of honour to their two colleagues who died in a fire at a former RAF base on Thursday, 14 May.

Jennie Logan, 30, and Martyn Sadler, 38, were both killed along with 57-year-old David Chester after a massive fire ripped through what is now the Bicester Motion business park at 6.30pm.

Footage showed the moment two fire engines returned to the station after the blaze. Firefighters welcomed them back in silence.

Sir Keir Starmer described the three deaths as “devastating”, adding: “The bravery of our firefighters is astounding. Hoping those in hospital make a full and swift recovery.”