High rise building on fire in New York’s Soho

A fire has broken out on the roof of a 12-story building in Soho, New York City.

Smoke was seen rising from the historic 487 Broadway building in the early afternoon on Wednesday, November 20th, 2024.

The New York Fire Department responded to an alarm reporting the fire around 2:46 pm.

No injuries have been reported in the incident however, the Fire Department warned the Broome Street and Broadway area to expect major traffic delays and road closures.