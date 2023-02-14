Delta passenger films flames coming out of wing mid-air flight

A passenger filmed the moment the wing of a Delta Airlines aircraft caught fire mid-air.

Footage taken from a window seat shows flames coming from the wing shortly after the plane took off from Edinburgh on Friday, 10 February.

Flight DAL209, which was travelling to New York, was forced to make an emergency landing at Glasgow’s Prestwick airport.

Passengers were evacuated from the aircraft following the emergency landing.

The plane suffered a “mechanical issue” and the airline arranged meals and hotels as well as transportation back to Edinburgh for all passengers affected, a Delta spokesperson said.

Sign up for our newsletters.