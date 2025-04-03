Videos show fire raging across Dorset as UK warned of ‘extreme risk’

This video shows just one of the wildfires the emergency services across the UK are tackling as warm, dry weather creates an "extreme" risk.

Moors Valley Country Park on the Dorset-Hampshire border remains closed after multiple wildfires since Monday.

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service (DWFRS) confirmed more hotspots were discovered near Ringwood on Wednesday, destroying several hectares of woodland.

The cause remains unknown, but an amber wildfire alert is in place.

In Scotland, a large grass fire at Gartur Moss, Stirling, has stretched half a kilometre, requiring four fire engines since Wednesday. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) warns of a "very high to extreme" wildfire risk until Monday and urges the public against outdoor fires.