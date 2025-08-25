This is the moment a volunteer firefighter falls 13ft through the floor of a burning building and survives with no major injuries.

Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company were called to assist in an early morning blaze at a property in Stewartstown, Pennsylvania on August 3.

Bodycam released on August 24 shows one of their members falling through a hole in the second floor of the building and landing on his back. He was quickly removed by colleagues and, after being checked out at York Hospital, was released the same day.

The fire team had removed two bodies from the building before the fall. Both died from gunshot wounds to the head according to the coroner.