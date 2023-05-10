Flash flooding hits Somerset as major incident declared after thunderstorm

A major incident has been declared after Somerset was hit by severe flooding and torrential rainfall.

Footage shared on social media, from the village of Queen Camel, shows roads submerged by floodwater with a number of vehicles wading through.

In nearby North Cadbury, close to Yeovil, roads were also left underwater.

The public are being urged not to attempt to drive through the floods, with Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service deploying resources in Galhampton, North Cadbury and South Cadbury following Tuesday’s heavy rain.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.