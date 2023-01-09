The River Severn has overflowed in Worcester after persistent rain over the weekend.

Drone footage captures flooded roads around the city centre, while Worcestershire County Cricket Club’s New Road ground is also underwater.

Waterlogged fields close to the river can also be seen in the video.

Other areas of the UK are at risk from River Severn flooding, with the Met Office declaring a yellow weather warning for heavy rain on Tuesday 10 January in parts of Shropshire.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.