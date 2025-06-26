A pair of huge waterspouts that formed over Tampa, Florida were caught on camera by on-lookers in extraordinary close-up footage.

Passengers on a boat on the Manatee River captured the apocalyptic-like moment on Sunday (22 June), as cries of “oh my god”, and “oh s***” can be heard in the background.

Waterspouts, essentially tornadoes over water, can form when gusts of dense air from a thunderstorm crash into a sea breeze.

The weather phenomenon is common during Florida’s warmer months; however, the double sighting has been called “pretty rare” by Stephen Shiveley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.