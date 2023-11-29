Missing autistic child rescued using GPS bracelet in Florida

A GPS bracelet enabled police officers in Florida to locate a nine-year-old autistic boy after he went missing on Sunday, 26 November.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) released bodycam footage of the rescue, which they say had “invaluable assistance” from SafetyNet - wearable technology used for finding and rescuing people “at risk who wander and become lost.”

The youngster was found hiding behind a building’s air conditioning unit “safe and unharmed,” HCSO said in a statement.

“SafetyNet has proven to be a lifesaving tool, and I couldn’t be more thankful for our strong partnership,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.