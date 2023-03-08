Four dead after two planes crash mid-air in Florida

Four people have died after two small planes crashed mid-air in Lake Hartridge, Florida, on the afternoon of Tuesday, 7 March.

The casualties included a 19-year-old student pilot, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities confirmed that the aircrafts were a Piper J-3 Cub sea plane operated by Jack Brown’s Seaplane Base and a Cherokee Piper 161 fixed-wing plane operated by Sunrise Aviation.

The victims have been identified as Faith Irene Baker, 24, Zachary Jean Mace, Randall Elbert Crawford, 67, and Louis C. Defazio, 78.

