Wrong-way driver rammed by police during pursuit on Florida highway

Watch as police in Florida tactically ram a wrong-way driver to a stop on a highway.

Footage shared by Florida Highway Patrol shows the driver passing the police car driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in the early hours of Sunday morning (28 January).

The trooper performed a P.I.T. manoeuvre to try to end the pursuit safely, but, the driver kept going.

A second P.I.T. was needed before the car stopped on the inside shoulder.

The driver was then arrested and charged with one count of fleeing with disregard of safety to persons or property and one count of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.