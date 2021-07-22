Fox News host Jesse Watters argued that people should “adapt” to the climate crisis rather than tackle it.

“If you want to stop climate change, you don’t fight climate change. If it’s getting warmer, you adapt to it. Let’s just say, the sea levels rise a couple inches over the next century,” Watters said on the Fox opinion panel show The Five, which he co-hosts. “It’s a great civilisation we have here, I think we can adapt to that.”

The commentator went on to say that the Netherlands is a “powerhouse in Europe” despite being “25 per cent below sea level.”