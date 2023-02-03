Tucker Carlson calls Boris Johnson a ‘coward’ and ‘liar’

Tucker Carlson accused Boris Johnson of being a “coward” and a “liar” for not appearing on his Fox News show.

The TV host’s comments came after the former British prime minister claimed at the Atlantic Council that US Republicans are “frightened” of Mr Carlson.

On Thursday, Mr Carlson said that Mr Johnson had been invited on his show to speak about his stand on the war in Ukraine.

“We watched during Covid as he transitioned into a terrified old woman, but we had no idea he was also a liar,” he added.

