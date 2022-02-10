Plane passenger restrained after ‘threatening to kill baby’, forcing emergency landing

A Frontier Airlines flight from New York to Orlando was forced to make an emergency landing after an aggressive man "threatened to kill" everyone on board.

The unidentified individual was restrained by fellow passengers after allegedly complaining that a woman behind him was "trying to steal his DNA" with a syringe.

A witness told WTVD that during the incident the man "threatened a baby and said he would kill everyone".

The flight was forced to stop at Raleigh-Durham International Airport where law enforcement, fire rescue and EMS teams were waiting to escort him off.

