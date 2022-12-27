Frozen iguana falls from tree as cold front sweeps Florida

An iguana was found frozen and stunned after falling from a tree in Florida.

The cold-blooded creatures are not used to freezing temperatures, which have made their way south to the Sunshine State.

When temperatures drop to between 5°c and 10°c, iguanas' bodies become immobile and go into a state of shock to conserve energy.

The iguanas will revive themselves and move on once temperatures get warmer.

As the United States experiences one of most extreme cold snaps for years with wildlife across the country is feeling the effects.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here.