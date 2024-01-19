Fujitsu boss Paul Patterson admitted bugs, errors, and defects in the Horizon IT system were known about by “all parties” for “many, many years”, as he gave evidence at the Post Office inquiry on Friday (19 January).

Counsel to the inquiry Jason Beer KC asked him: “From Fujitsu’s perspective, is this right, as a company for the last couple of years, it has known of the existence of these bugs, errors, and defects at a corporate level?”

Mr Patterson said: “Yes. In fact, all the bugs and errors have been known on one level, or not, for many, many years.

“Right from the very start of the deployment of this system there were bugs and errors and defects which were well known to all parties.”