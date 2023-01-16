A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a drive-by shooting at a London funeral.

The shooting at St Aloysius Church in Euston left a seven-year-old in critical condition on Saturday, 17 January.

Another child and four women were also injured in the attack outside the memorial service in central London.

Scotland Yard said shotgun pellets were fired from a black Toyota C-HR at around 1:30 pm.

The suspect was arrested after a car was stopped in Barnet on Sunday.

