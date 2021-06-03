This futuristic boat seen cruising on an Amsterdam canal with no human hand at the wheel is a prototype of a fully-autonomous vessel being developed by engineers.

The boat is powered by an electric battery and uses sensors and a computer to map out its surroundings and steer on its own.

Developers hope the autonomous technology will eventually be used for transportation via waterways and shipping and port operations.

It will take up to four years to perfect the technology and clear legislative hurdles.

The Amsterdam Institute for Advanced Metropolitan Solutions and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are collaborating on the project.