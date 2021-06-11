Justin Trudeau put on a face covering to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie at the G7 summit in Cornwall, despite it being unnecessary to wear one outside under UK government guidance. The Canadian prime minister wore the mask to elbow bump the pair, only to remove it seconds later for press photographs. The encounter happened as Trudeau prepared to enter talks with other world leaders - including US president Joe Biden and German chancellor Angela Merkel - on issues such as climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.