Northern Ireland’s Dark Hedges trees, made famous by Game Of Thrones, could disappear within 15 years unless a plan is put in place for their preservation.

Work began in November 2023 to cut down six trees and carry out work on several others due to the toll nature has taken on them over 300 years.

Mervyn Storey, the Dark Hedges Preservation Trust chairman, warned that the trees’ natural lifespan is “coming progressively closer and closer to an end.”

The tunnel of trees became a significant tourist attraction after featuring in the HBO series and becoming one of its most iconic locations, representing the ‘Kingsroad’.