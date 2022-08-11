Justice Department asks court to unseal Trump Mar-a-Lago estate FBI search warrant

Merrick Garland on Thursday confirmed the Department of Justice has asked a federal court in Florida to unseal the search warrant for Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

The Attorney General said the department was asking the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida to unseal the warrant, which authorised a “court-approved” search for classified documents at the former president’s home.

Mr Garland also addressed the “recent, unfounded attacks” on the professionalism of FBI agents, saying he “will not stand by silently while their integrity is unfairly attacked”.

