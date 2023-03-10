Gary Lineker has been told by the BBC to step back from presenting Match of the Day in a row over impartiality after comparing the language used to launch the government’s new small boats policy to Nazi Germany.

Fellow pundits Alan Shearer and Ian Wright have announced they are boycotting the programme this Saturday (11 March) over the BBC’s decision.

The corporation said Lineker would take a break until an “agreed and clear position” on his use of social media had been made.

